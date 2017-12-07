Charter schools fight for just one spot

The Guam Charter School Council met this morning to take a vote on two new charter schools. Both schools were ready to be given the green light, as council members were set to decide between Science Is Fun and Awesome Academy Charter School or Career Tech Academy Charter School.

Frankie Toves and Cel Babauta agreed on one thing, with the former sharing, "I think we should meet with the challenge to decide which is best for the island of Guam the students of Guam...I still think we have to have a school move forward both of them went through the process and completed the process." While the latter added, "Yes, it's a hard decision but that's why we were appointed is to make difficult decisions. If we can't make difficult decisions, than we ought to resign."

Although absent from the meeting, Superintendent Jon Fernandez says he was not prepared to vote, citing two concerns. The first being the lack of separate budget, "disproportionately harms" the Department of Education. The other - the limitation under the current law that won't allow both schools to be approved.

This was a sentiment shared by council member Dr. Ansito Walter, who said, "It's not about timing which one is in or not, but working together that those two children are treated fairly to be on board, no left behind, and we continue to work with the legislature."

The council agreed they will meet with Senator Joe San Agustin to discuss Bill 191. Senator Wil Castro believes the decision to be wise, saying, "I felt that their decision to stay within the parameters of the law, is the most prudent step and the decision to appeal to the legislature for further consideration of the bill is also a wise action on the part of the counsel."

Though Bill 191 was not heard in November's Session, a public hearing has been set for December 18.