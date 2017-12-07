20-year-old accused of being peeping tom

He's accused of being a peeping tom.

A group of teen girls hanging by the pool at a Mangilao apartment complex called the cops after they spotted a naked man on his balcony.

20-year-old Dillon Matthew Betts was arrested on Wednesday for two counts of indecent exposure as a third degree felony.

Court documents state the girls saw the man masturbating as he watched them from his room.

Though he admitted he was naked and that he stopped for a few seconds, he denied exposing his privates or touching himself.

The victim, meanwhile, reported this wasn't the first time and that a similar incident occurred last month.