Man jailed for having sex with sleeping woman - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man jailed for having sex with sleeping woman

A scary incident for one woman who was out drinking with friends. Court documents state the 28-year-old victim had fallen asleep.

When she awoke, a man known to her was having sex with her.

That man was identified as 29-year-old Robert Tyrone Diaz Reyes.

The woman told authorities she didn't give him consent, that she felt powerless and unable to move, and woke up wearing a different set of clothes.

Court documents state he admitted to having "drunken sex" with her and admitted he was at fault.

