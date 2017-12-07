Four-year prison sentence for John Robert Guerrero for ice

He was part of a conspiracy to smuggle close to 780 grams of the drug "ICE" via tubes of toothpaste.

In federal court this week, John Robert Guerrero was sentenced to over four years in jail with credit for time served.

During the hearing, parties argued Guerrero's culpability considering his co-defendant and girlfriend, Kim Choate, had her case dismissed.

Federal public defender John Gorman argued Choate was the mastermind of the operation while Guerrero was more like an employee.

The drugs were sent from Las Vegas to Guam.