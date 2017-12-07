Roxanne Hocog back behind bars

She was released after she pleaded guilty for her part in the major scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison. Now, Roxanne Hocog is back behind bars after failing a drug test, twice.

Hocog appeared in the Superior Court on Wednesday for a violation hearing. Last month, she pleaded guilty to delivery of a scheduled II controlled substance and conspiracy to give bribes. She also pleaded guilty to delivery of a scheduled II controlled substance and drug possession in a second case after being caught selling while on house arrest. The court ordered that she stay in prison until December 20th.