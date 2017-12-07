Fernandez says DOE remains focused on achievement

What's the latest with Public Education? At Okkodo on Wednesday evening, teachers, students, and senators looked on as Superintendent Jon Fernandez gave his public address.

Fernandez said DOE is focused on individual student success. Moving forward with projects like pre-K expansion and college prep classes in middle schools and high schools across the island. Fernandez used his time to highlight a pressing issue for public education, and the rebuilding of Simon Sanchez High School. "Let's consider a temporary raise in the business privilege tax over a five-year period to raise funds for our hospital and our school needs," he stated.

"How much would that help? It would raise up to $325 million that we could split between the hospital and our school needs."

Fernandez urged senators to pass the latest bill that would make DOE the sole leader of the Simon Sanchez rebuilding process.