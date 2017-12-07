CoreTech gives GMH funding for new ventilator

Giving the gift of life, CoreTech International donated $33,000 to Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association for the purchase of a new ventilator.

Dr. Kozue Shimabukuro says this is a much needed donation, with older ventilators dating back 20 years. A gift needed for children, especially during the winter flu season, saying, "This is a life support, when the kids stop breathing because pneumonia or whatever they're just born too young or whatever else, and they cannot take a breath on their own, the machines we are receiving it is a gift of life for the patient themselves and also to the parents."

When it comes to healthcare, Dr. Kozue says as a Pediatrician, she hopes the community of Guam will realize the need for improvements.