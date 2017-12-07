Another $10M lawsuit filed claiming sex abuse by priest

Close to 150 clergy sexual abuse lawsuits filed to date.

The most recent filed in the District Court of Guam by a man only identified as 49-year-old J.M.Q.

The former boy scout and altar boy at the Barrigada church alleges he was sexually molested ad raped by the Father Louis Brouillard in the late 1970s.

Similar to other allegations against the former Guam priest, J.M.Q. reports Brouillard took the boys on swimming trips, instructed them to take off their clothes, and groped and touched their private parts.

He's suing for $10 million.