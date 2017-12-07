Kamalen Day procession starts at 4:15pm

Friday has been declared a government holiday.

So we have some road closures to tell you about for tomorrow's feast of Santa Maria Kamalen celebration.

The procession will begin at 4:15 pm at the Cathedral Basilica in Hagatna on Dulce de Maria drive then to West O'brien Drive and up towards 5th street. It will turn back on West Soledad Avenue and finish off back at the church.

Drivers will be the closures being put in place starting at 1pm tomorrow.

Several services will also be held at the Cathredral throughout the day with the first mass set for 5:45 am.

KUAM TV11 will broadcast the Feast of the Immaculate Conception Mass live from the Hagatna Cathedral Basilica on December 8th at 3pm.