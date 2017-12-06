Guam secures nearly $15M in Compact impact

Guam will get $14.9 million for Compact Impact for 2018 - that's the announcement from the Department of the Interior. The $14.9 million is a cut of the $30 million approved by Congress to be shared between Guam, Hawaii, NMI and American Samoa to help defray the cost due to increased demands on health, education, social, public sector services and infrastructure related to such services due to Compact Impact.

Governor Eddie Calvo has requested $6.7 million go toward school building lease payments and $8.2 million towards offsetting government operational costs.