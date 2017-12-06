Chalan Pago resident's camera catches car thief in the act

A Chalan Pago neighborhood is on alert tonight after a rash for burglaries and car thefts early Tuesday.

Fortunately, one resident's security cameras caught the suspect in the act.

The images show a man walking from car to car trying to open the doors.

This all happening just before 4am yesterday on Ta'i road in Chalan Pago.

Another neighbor on that street reported their car was broken into...the suspect getting away with money, a laptop and other items.

Police later found one of the stolen items inside a parked car in Yona. The car was apparently stolen, as well.

If you recognize the man in this photo, you are asked to call police or Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP.