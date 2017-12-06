Sanchez High community tired of waiting for school repairs - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Sanchez High community tired of waiting for school repairs

Posted: Updated:

Students at Simon Sanchez High School are tired, and they want their school to be rebuilt...NOW. During a public hearing on yet another bill to  jump start renovations, the school community said enough is enough.

It was well after school hours, when these Sharks raised their voices in a public hearing held Tuesday in their cafeteria. "I am tired of using these poorly maintained restrooms, I'm tired of always smelling urine and feces...I'm tired of feeling unsafe," said one student.

Testimony after testimony, students expressed their frustration with empty promises. It's been four years since public law was enacted providing funding to rebuild Simon Sanchez High School. There are holes in the walls, there are cracks in the walls of the building, some toilets in the restroom are broken, and cannot be used by the students, roofs are leaking when it's raining, and there are more broken things than new things.

Another student professed, "When it rains after school, you're lucky if you can even stick your hand under the small bus loading area for shelter. At least you get to rinse off the fear of standing under a ceiling so old ready to go into a coma." A classmate echoed the sentiment, saying, "They tell me things like, is your school built yet? Or, 'Chelu, you come from a ghetto school, your school is so ugly and ghetto looking.'"

While students explained what they have to go through every day, Senator San Nicolas questioned whether they even read the bill and understood the consequences, saying, "Everyone's coming up and supporting Bill 204, is everyone familiar with exactly what Bill 204 is going to do."  And Senator Tom Ada says the bill could cause even further delays, noting, "If we take away all that due process I'm afraid we'll end up in court and slow the process even more."

Bill 204 is the latest in a string of bills and laws enacted to move renovations forward, but multiple protests and appeals by CoreTech International have continued to delay dirt from turning and concrete from being poured. Even on this latest bill, CoreTech believes it will delay the process even further.   It's clear, however, the school community is fed up with the lip service.

Teacher Andre Baynum shared, "You know what the issues are, but we have to live this everyday and if this isn't solved, we're this is more than just money and contracts and procurement. This is their future, guys!"

He added, "Not to offend our current legislature on Guam but this must seem to be their priority to care about the students in the public education system, if they did then this would be resolved by now."

Bill 204 was introduced by Senator Frank Aguon, Jr.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Guam secures nearly $15M in Compact impact

    Guam secures nearly $15M in Compact impact

    Guam will get $14.9 million for Compact Impact for 2018 - that's the announcement from the Department of the Interior.  The $14.9 million is a cut of the $30 million approved by Congress to be shared between Guam, Hawaii, NMI and American Samoa to help defray the cost due to increased demands on health, education, social, public sector services and infrastructure related to such services due to Compact Impact.  Governor Eddie Calvo has requested $6.7 million go toward schoo...More >>
    Guam will get $14.9 million for Compact Impact for 2018 - that's the announcement from the Department of the Interior.  The $14.9 million is a cut of the $30 million approved by Congress to be shared between Guam, Hawaii, NMI and American Samoa to help defray the cost due to increased demands on health, education, social, public sector services and infrastructure related to such services due to Compact Impact.  Governor Eddie Calvo has requested $6.7 million go toward schoo...More >>

  • 19-year-old accuses 78-year-old of touching her inappropriately

    19-year-old accuses 78-year-old of touching her inappropriately

    78-year-old Generoso Depamaylo was arrested and charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct. The alleged victim, a 19-year-old girl, told police she was sleeping when she felt someone touching her genital area. The victim's father confronted Depamaylo who reportedly admitted to the sexual assault.More >>
    78-year-old Generoso Depamaylo was arrested and charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct. The alleged victim, a 19-year-old girl, told police she was sleeping when she felt someone touching her genital area. The victim's father confronted Depamaylo who reportedly admitted to the sexual assault.More >>

  • Chalan Pago resident's camera catches car thief in the act

    Chalan Pago resident's camera catches car thief in the act

    A Chalan Pago neighborhood is on alert tonight after a rash for burglaries and car thefts early Tuesday. Fortunately, one resident's security cameras caught the suspect in the act. The images show a man walking from car to car trying to open the doors. This all happening just before 4am yesterday on Ta'i road in Chalan Pago. Another neighbor on that street reported their car was broken into...the suspect getting away with money, a laptop and other items. Police later found one of...More >>
    A Chalan Pago neighborhood is on alert tonight after a rash for burglaries and car thefts early Tuesday. Fortunately, one resident's security cameras caught the suspect in the act. The images show a man walking from car to car trying to open the doors. This all happening just before 4am yesterday on Ta'i road in Chalan Pago. Another neighbor on that street reported their car was broken into...the suspect getting away with money, a laptop and other items. Police later found one of...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly