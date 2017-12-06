32-year-old accused of raping teen with Down Syndrome

A disturbing case up in Dededo...an 18-year-old woman with Down Syndrome reportedly raped in her own home.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Another family member reportedly walked in on the intruder having sex with the victim.

32-year-old Manson Isar was arrested and charged with home invasion and first degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first degree felonies.

Court documents state he entered the home believing his friend lived there.

When he asked the girl to have sex, he stated she did not respond, but felt she wanted to have sex so brought her into the bedroom.

He reportedly apologized to police, admitting to knowing the woman had a disability.