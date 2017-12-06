Man accused of sending lewd images to minor - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man accused of sending lewd images to minor

Another man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for attempted enticement of a minor and transfer of obscenity to a minor.

From October to November 2017, Wilfredo Lee Lopez is alleged have sent two images and a video of an adult male exposing his privates to a girl he believed to be 13-years-old.

Lopez will make his first court appearance Friday morning.

    Guam will get $14.9 million for Compact Impact for 2018 - that's the announcement from the Department of the Interior.  The $14.9 million is a cut of the $30 million approved by Congress to be shared between Guam, Hawaii, NMI and American Samoa to help defray the cost due to increased demands on health, education, social, public sector services and infrastructure related to such services due to Compact Impact.  Governor Eddie Calvo has requested $6.7 million go toward schoo...
    78-year-old Generoso Depamaylo was arrested and charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct. The alleged victim, a 19-year-old girl, told police she was sleeping when she felt someone touching her genital area. The victim's father confronted Depamaylo who reportedly admitted to the sexual assault.
    A Chalan Pago neighborhood is on alert tonight after a rash for burglaries and car thefts early Tuesday. Fortunately, one resident's security cameras caught the suspect in the act. The images show a man walking from car to car trying to open the doors. This all happening just before 4am yesterday on Ta'i road in Chalan Pago. Another neighbor on that street reported their car was broken into...the suspect getting away with money, a laptop and other items. Police later found one of...
