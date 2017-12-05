Chalan Pago man charged with family violence

He's alleged to have inappropriately touched a 10 year girl known to him at least 50 times over a five month period..



35 year old Ryan Joseph Murciano is charged with 3 counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct, 2 counts of family violence, strangulation, and child abuse.

Court documents state, the suspect allegedly beat the child's mother multiple times...In one incident, putting the victim in a "rear naked choke."

The woman told police he was angry for no apparent reason. Documents also state the suspect allegedly touched the child on her genital area and chest. The alleged incidents happening sometime between April and September of this year...