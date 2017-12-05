Contractor allegedly corresponded with federal agent posing as teen girl

He allegedly sent nude photos to a federal agent posing as a 13-year-old girl. Dilings in the District Court of Guam show the feds recently executed a search warrant on a hotel room at the Sheraton Laguana Resort and Spa in Tamuning.

That's where authorities seized an external hard drive, a laptop, and a tablet. The room was occupied by Michael Louis McCarron, a former active duty Navy member and current Department of Defense Navy contractor.

According to court documents, McCarron first made contact with the undercover agent posing as “Brit” back in October via a Craigslist ad.

He responded that he had base access and could drive.

He also included a photo of his exposed, erect penis.

When asked about her age, Brit responded, “13. Is that ok?”

He initially respond “No thank you. I am good. Have a good night!”

But, two hours later, he'd change his mind and message the girl.

A back and forth continued for close to a month.

Though he'd sent multiple nude photos and video of himself, Brit sent a photo of a fully clothed adult female who appeared to look like a minor.

Authorities were able to trace McCarron using the personal information he provided to Brit, such as his age, his middle and last name, and his affiliation with the military.

Though filings don’t indicate an arrest was made, court documents state there is probable cause to believe McCarron used his personal electronic devices to transfer obscene material to a minor.

The documents appear to have been initially placed under seal, but were made public this week.