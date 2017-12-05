Lighthouse Baptist Church pastor charged with child abuse, crimi - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Lighthouse Baptist Church pastor charged with child abuse, criminal sexual conduct

"Pastors get tempted, too", these words reportedly from Renato Capili Bosi, better known as Pastor Raye of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

The 57-year-old man was arrested two months ago and faces multiple criminal sexual conduct and child abuse charges.

According to court documents, the alleged victim is a 14-year-old girl who stayed with the pastor when her mother was away and her father was sick.

The girl, reportedly telling police Bosi was "father figure" to her.

Though the alleged abuse started last year, the girl reportedly didn't tell her parents out of fear for their health.

The pastor allegedly touched the girl's butt and genitals on several occasions, kissed her on the lips, and sent private messages to her which he also instructed her to delete.

He also allegedly told the girl to break up with her boyfriend "because her lips were only his."

The victim finally came around to reporting the incidents to her parents earlier this year because she became suicidal and stressed out.

Bosi is scheduled to head to trial in January.

