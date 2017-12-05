DOE lends support to spearheading procurement for Sanchez repairs

DPW didn't follow through in securing the rebuilding of Simon Sanchez High School. In light of multiple protests, the Guam Department of Education testified in support of Bill 204 today. The measure would make DOE the sole leader in the procurement process.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez spoke out before Senators Tuesday afternoon with conditions to support the bill, saying, "DOE cannot do this alone, we would ask that the bill be amended to require participation of GEDA, DPW, GEPA, and Land Management to provide technical assistance as needed. We want to ensure we can access the technical expertise particularly in the areas of design, construction, and finance."

The public hearing is ongoing this hour at Simon Sanchez High School in Yigo.