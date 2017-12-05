Organization investigating use of Agent Orange on Guam

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
United Airlines Mileage Plus loyalty program is named the Best Overall Frequent Flyer program for the 14th year in a row by Global Traveler program. According to a news release, United has been recognized every year since the award's inception.More >>
A woman is rushed to the hospital after a serious car crash in Hagatna midday today. Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says the 911 call reporting a crash with major injuries came in around 12:28 pm. It happened along route 1 in front of Hagatna Boat Basin. The driver was the only one inside the car, and was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries. Her condition has not yet been released.More >>
The Guam Police Department is conducting an investigation after GFD rescue units found a man dead in the Pagat Mangilao area early this morning. Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says 911 received a report just before 4 o'clock in the morning about a man in his 50's who was lost while crab hunting with his friend. Rescue Units 1 and 2 responded and found him dead about an hour later.More >>
