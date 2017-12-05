Organization investigating use of Agent Orange on Guam

The federal government is on island to investigate the herbicide Agent Orange sprayed decades ago. After meeting veterans in Hawaii, they met with veterans on Guam this afternoon.

Agent Orange, is an herbicide reportedly used during the Vietnam War. Brian Lepore, director of Defense Capabilities and Management flew from Washington, DC to investigate its use on Guam.

"We received a request from several members of Congress, including Congresswoman [Madeleine] Bordallo and she and she and the other members are interested in what is known what the us government knows about the manufacture, distribution, transportation, and the use of Agent Orange," Lepore explained.

A meeting was held Tuesday afternoon at the Veteran's Center in Hagatna. The U.S. Government Accountability Office met with Veterans to discuss how the herbicide was used on Guam. "How was it used on Guam? I can't directly answer that, we are still doing the work. but let me tell you what I can say, we're halfway through the work, we're conducting fieldwork on Guam this week," he added. "What I can say is we continue to look at all the locations and we'll see what we find."

Although the meeting was just for veterans, civilians say that Agent Orange was sprayed on Guam.

"I mean, I watched it," he stated. "You can hear the generator so vividly as a kid then - we see the Americans come out the military trucks and they're spraying - 'Shhhhhh!' We didn't know, but look at now people are getting sick."

A veteran himself, he remembers being only a child in the early 70s and playing near the sprayed pipes. According to him, the public should be informed. "They should admit it, stop the denying, I don't understand it, maybe we do because it's the federal government, but I'm a patriot I love my country, but damn you for doing this, for poisoning me just like these other veterans," he said.

Another meeting will be held for veterans at 10am tomorrow. Lepore says that Congressional report should be available to the public by May 2018.