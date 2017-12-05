United wins 14th straight Best Overall Frequent Flyer Program award

United Airlines Mileage Plus loyalty program is named the Best Overall Frequent Flyer program for the 14th year in a row by Global Traveler program. According to a news release, United has been recognized every year since the award's inception.

The United Mileage Plus card from Chase was also named the best credit card and Best credit card rewards program for the sixth consecutive year. The Airline's vice president for loyalty says what's "especially exciting about these honors is that they are awarded by travelers."