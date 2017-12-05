Pork in the Park Cookoff this weekend

It's that time of year for the annual Pork in the Park cook-off. Department of agriculture's Jane Dia says 101 feral pigs were caught during this past weekend's pig hunting derby.

Now, the catch will be used for this weekend's cooking competition.

If you would like to join in on the action, call their office at 735-0294. It's sure to be a fun family event that will be held from 12pm to 4pm at the Ypao beach park this Saturday.