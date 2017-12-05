Win tickets to the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Win tickets to the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

KUAM and Uno Guam want you to be among the first in the world to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi! Keep posted for your chance to win tickets to this premiere screening on Thursday, December 14th at 7pm at the Micronesia Mall Theatres.  Watch our Instagram and Snapchat stories and our Twitter feed to see how you can play!

May the force be with you!  

Presented by ERC TRADING and CANDY REFLECTIONS

  • Contractor allegedly corresponded with federal agent posing as teen girl

    He allegedly sent nude photos to a federal agent posing as a 13-year-old girl.  Dilings in the District Court of Guam show the feds recently executed a search warrant on a hotel room at the Sheraton Laguana Resort and Spa in Tamuning. That's where authorities seized an external hard drive, a laptop, and a tablet.  The room was occupied by Michael Louis McCarron, a former active duty Navy member and current Department of Defense Navy contractor.  According...More >>
  • DOE lends support to spearheading procurement for Sanchez repairs

    DPW didn't follow through in securing the rebuilding of Simon Sanchez High School. In light of multiple protests, the Guam Department of Education testified in support of Bill 204 today. The measure would make DOE the sole leader in the procurement process. GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez spoke out before Senators Tuesday afternoon with conditions to support the bill, saying, "DOE cannot do this alone, we would ask that the bill be amended to require participation of GEDA, DPW...More >>
  • United wins 14th straight Best Overall Frequent Flyer Program award

    United Airlines Mileage Plus loyalty program is named the Best Overall Frequent Flyer program for the 14th year in a row by Global Traveler program.  According to a news release, United has been recognized every year since the award's inception. 

    United Airlines Mileage Plus loyalty program is named the Best Overall Frequent Flyer program for the 14th year in a row by Global Traveler program.  According to a news release, United has been recognized every year since the award's inception. 

