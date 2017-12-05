Terlaje continues push to have suit against Apuron dismissed

Attorney Jacque Terlaje argued her motion in court today to dismiss the libel and slander suit against her client, Archbishop Anthony Apuron. "There are only two particular statements the court needs to review - that's the statement that was issued on May 17 and May 31. Both statements were made in response to the plaintiffs placing themselves in the public forum via press conference, so we provided a standard for the court to look at to determine whether or not a defamatory statements exists," she said.

Though defense argues Apuron, who stands four times accused of clergy sexual abuse, was simply denying the allegations, plaintiffs' attorney Delia Wolff disagrees, saying, "These are not mere statements of denial - these go beyond that in claiming that the plaintiffs are liars in a conspiracy with the Concerned Catholics of Guam."

Judge Michael Bordallo has taken the matter under advisement.

A decision will be issued within 90-days.