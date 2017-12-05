Hagatna crash sends woman to hospital

A woman is rushed to the hospital after a serious car crash in Hagatna midday today.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says the 911 call reporting a crash with major injuries came in around 12:28 pm. It happened along route 1 in front of Hagatna Boat Basin. The driver was the only one inside the car, and was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries. Her condition has not yet been released.