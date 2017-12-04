New homeowners meet their houses unveiled in Astumbo - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

New homeowners meet their houses unveiled in Astumbo

They'll be home for Christmas. Actually, five happy homeowners will be in NEW homes for Christmas as they cut the ribbon on the new houses in Astumbo, Dededo that are part of GHURA's affordable housing program. Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio.

"These people that you see in front of us, these smiling faces of the people who are going to get into affordable homes, they've waited a long time. And they've earned it. They deserve it," he said. One new homeowner said, "It's been a long wait and I'm just excited that we're going to be able to move in before Christmas. It's kind of like a Christmas blessing for me to have a baby and moving into a new house."

Another shared, "We're so excited to move in maybe this month. And we're so excited to let our kids to see the house, the actual house."

The three bedroom, two bath homes cost $160,000. The administration says more than 2,000 affordable homes have been built toward its goal of 3,000.

