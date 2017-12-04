South Korean training ships docks on Guam

On their 98-day voyage, the Republic of Korea Navy Cruise Training Ship made its way to Guam yesterday, docking in Apra Harbor. The trip comes as political tension with North Korea drags on.

This is not the first time they've come to Guam, but the first time in the middle of escalating military tension. The South Korean Ship of 600 crewmembers, includes 100 midshipmen. According to the Republic of Korea Navy Cruise Training Task Group, the visit is about on-the-job experience and learning military diplomacy.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Shosana Chatfield says the visit is an educational event, adding, "We are very fortunate to have a visit from our Republic of Korea partners who are here with their midshipmen. Midshipmen are students from their naval academy, and they're getting real world experience."

Even with the looming threat from North Korea, the purpose of this visit remains the same: to strengthen US ties with the Republic of Korea. "This visit is a routine occurrence, and this type of activity is absolutely wonderful to focus on our enduring relationship that's gone on for so many years," Chatfield continued. "And to start now building friendships and professional relationships in both of our services."

While they're here, she says midshipmen will serve in a different capacity, such as participating in beach cleanups around Ypao. "They'll visit the base, they'll come out into town...we hope they'll be able to see all the capabilities on Guam," said the rear admiral.

They will be making their way to Yokosuka, Japan before heading home to Korea.