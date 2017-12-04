Attorney for Smith & Wong cries foul on government

Defense for attorney Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong are calling out the government for "prosecutorial misconduct."

In their most recent filling requesting for oral argument, defense alleges the government deliberately caused a mistrial in order to have Smith's attorney, David Lujan, disqualified.

As reported, Smith was former legal counsel for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. He's alleged to have had rental units under the federal program and concealed his conflict of interest by transferring the properties to Wong.

Defense further argues the case can't be retried due to double jeopardy.