Duenas spared from additional jail time

No additional jail time for the man caught with close to 19-thousand dollars worth of the drug "ICE."

In court today, it's apparent Gilbert Salas Duenas, Jr. was not only cooperative with the feds, but also a reliable informant in other drug-related cases.

How substantial was his assistance?

Parties were at odds for hours arguing defendant Gilbert Salas Duenas, Jr.'s fate before agreeing to time served and 2-years home confinement.

Although he pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, which carries a maximum 20-year jail term, the court considered the age of the case, Duenas' cooperation with the government, and Duenas' efforts to recover from a past of drug abuse.

Back in November 2011, Duenas was busted receiving close to 38-grams of the drug "ICE" in the mail.

That's a street value close to 19-thousand dollars.

Court documents state that upon arrest he admitted to being a user and seller and that he identified his source, a man in California.

Though it's unknown why the case took so long to close, defense attorney Peter Perez stated Duenas' cooperation is extensive and included providing intel on 30 other persons, one such case involved the bust of 3-pounds of drugs.

Also, having been a former Port Authority of Guam employee, Duenas reportedly tipped the feds on other drug users in the agency.

During a tearful testimony to the court, Duenas apologized for his past mistakes.

The 46-year-old has since completed his drug treatment program, maintained a stable job, and continues to serve as the primary caregiver to his family.

Spared jail time, he told the court he looks forward to obtaining his high school diploma through a program at the Guam Community College.