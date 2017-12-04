Duenas spared from additional jail time

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Guam Police Department is conducting an investigation after GFD rescue units found a man dead in the Pagat Mangilao area early this morning. Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says 911 received a report just before 4 o'clock in the morning about a man in his 50's who was lost while crab hunting with his friend. Rescue Units 1 and 2 responded and found him dead about an hour later.More >>
