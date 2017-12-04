Duenas spared from additional jail time - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Duenas spared from additional jail time

Posted: Updated:

No additional jail time for the man caught with close to 19-thousand dollars worth of the drug "ICE."

In court today, it's apparent Gilbert Salas Duenas, Jr. was not only cooperative with the feds, but also a reliable informant in other drug-related cases.

How substantial was his assistance?

Parties were at odds for hours arguing defendant Gilbert Salas Duenas, Jr.'s fate before agreeing to time served and 2-years home confinement.

Although he pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, which carries a maximum 20-year jail term, the court considered the age of the case, Duenas' cooperation with the government, and Duenas' efforts to recover from a past of drug abuse.

Back in November 2011, Duenas was busted receiving close to 38-grams of the drug "ICE" in the mail.

That's a street value close to 19-thousand dollars.

Court documents state that upon arrest he admitted to being a user and seller and that he identified his source, a man in California.

Though it's unknown why the case took so long to close, defense attorney Peter Perez stated Duenas' cooperation is extensive and included providing intel on 30 other persons, one such case involved the bust of 3-pounds of drugs.

Also, having been a former Port Authority of Guam employee, Duenas reportedly tipped the feds on other drug users in the agency.

During a tearful testimony to the court, Duenas apologized for his past mistakes.

The 46-year-old has since completed his drug treatment program, maintained a stable job, and continues to serve as the primary caregiver to his family.

Spared jail time, he told the court he looks forward to obtaining his high school diploma through a program at the Guam Community College.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Man found dead at Pagat

    Man found dead at Pagat

    The Guam Police Department is conducting an investigation after GFD rescue units found a man dead in the Pagat Mangilao area early this morning. Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says 911 received a report just before 4 o'clock in the morning about a man in his 50's who was lost while crab hunting with his friend. Rescue Units 1 and 2 responded and found him dead about an hour later. 

    More >>

    The Guam Police Department is conducting an investigation after GFD rescue units found a man dead in the Pagat Mangilao area early this morning. Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says 911 received a report just before 4 o'clock in the morning about a man in his 50's who was lost while crab hunting with his friend. Rescue Units 1 and 2 responded and found him dead about an hour later. 

    More >>

  • Attorney for Smith & Wong cries foul on government

    Attorney for Smith & Wong cries foul on government

    Defense for attorney Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong are calling out the government for "prosecutorial misconduct." In their most recent filling requesting for oral argument, defense alleges the government deliberately caused a mistrial in order to have Smith's attorney, David Lujan, disqualified. As reported, Smith was former legal counsel for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. He's alleged to have had rental units under the federal program and concealed...More >>
    Defense for attorney Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong are calling out the government for "prosecutorial misconduct." In their most recent filling requesting for oral argument, defense alleges the government deliberately caused a mistrial in order to have Smith's attorney, David Lujan, disqualified. As reported, Smith was former legal counsel for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. He's alleged to have had rental units under the federal program and concealed...More >>

  • DOE's graduation rate increases by 3% over past year

    DOE's graduation rate increases by 3% over past year

    The annual state of public education address is this week... Today, the Guam Department of Education reported its graduation rate has increased by three percent over the past year. That's also a 13 percent increase from six years ago. DOE also reached and exceeded the State Strategic Plan graduation rate goal for 2020. Now, along with the increase, officials confirm the dropout rate at GDOE has seen a downward trend over the past four years. School officials say they've since implem...More >>
    The annual state of public education address is this week... Today, the Guam Department of Education reported its graduation rate has increased by three percent over the past year. That's also a 13 percent increase from six years ago. DOE also reached and exceeded the State Strategic Plan graduation rate goal for 2020. Now, along with the increase, officials confirm the dropout rate at GDOE has seen a downward trend over the past four years. School officials say they've since implem...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly