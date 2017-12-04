DOE's graduation rate increases by 3% over past year

The annual state of public education address is this week...

Today, the Guam Department of Education reported its graduation rate has increased by three percent over the past year.

That's also a 13 percent increase from six years ago. DOE also reached and exceeded the State Strategic Plan graduation rate goal for 2020. Now, along with the increase, officials confirm the dropout rate at GDOE has seen a downward trend over the past four years. School officials say they've since implemented success programs and interventions at several schools geared toward student retention and credit recovery.