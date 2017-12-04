More drugs found at DOC

Drugs are found at the Department of Corrections prison over the weekend.

DepCor leaders say a corrections officer who had been monitoring a detainee at the time made the find. It was inside the post 8 - the women's facility - where the officer found two small bags in the common area. The two bags contained small amounts of the drug, ICE.

DOC's internal affairs is investigating the case alongside GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force.