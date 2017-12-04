Man charged with criminal sexual conduct. - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man charged with criminal sexual conduct.

Posted: Updated:

He is accused of groping a co-worker multiple times...

28 year old Joel Satur is charged with three counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents state, he allegedly made sexual comments to the victim before putting his hands on her breasts. Later that day, he's alleged to have confronted the victim in a stairwell, pressed her up against the way then kissing her while rubbing her genital. The next day, he approached her from behind and allegedly hugged her tight, while again pressing his hand on her genital area.

The victim also gave police text messages that the suspect sent to her apologizing for his actions.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Man found dead at Pagat

    Man found dead at Pagat

    The Guam Police Department is conducting an investigation after GFD rescue units found a man dead in the Pagat Mangilao area early this morning. Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says 911 received a report just before 4 o'clock in the morning about a man in his 50's who was lost while crab hunting with his friend. Rescue Units 1 and 2 responded and found him dead about an hour later. 

    More >>

    The Guam Police Department is conducting an investigation after GFD rescue units found a man dead in the Pagat Mangilao area early this morning. Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says 911 received a report just before 4 o'clock in the morning about a man in his 50's who was lost while crab hunting with his friend. Rescue Units 1 and 2 responded and found him dead about an hour later. 

    More >>

  • Attorney for Smith & Wong cries foul on government

    Attorney for Smith & Wong cries foul on government

    Defense for attorney Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong are calling out the government for "prosecutorial misconduct." In their most recent filling requesting for oral argument, defense alleges the government deliberately caused a mistrial in order to have Smith's attorney, David Lujan, disqualified. As reported, Smith was former legal counsel for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. He's alleged to have had rental units under the federal program and concealed...More >>
    Defense for attorney Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong are calling out the government for "prosecutorial misconduct." In their most recent filling requesting for oral argument, defense alleges the government deliberately caused a mistrial in order to have Smith's attorney, David Lujan, disqualified. As reported, Smith was former legal counsel for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. He's alleged to have had rental units under the federal program and concealed...More >>

  • DOE's graduation rate increases by 3% over past year

    DOE's graduation rate increases by 3% over past year

    The annual state of public education address is this week... Today, the Guam Department of Education reported its graduation rate has increased by three percent over the past year. That's also a 13 percent increase from six years ago. DOE also reached and exceeded the State Strategic Plan graduation rate goal for 2020. Now, along with the increase, officials confirm the dropout rate at GDOE has seen a downward trend over the past four years. School officials say they've since implem...More >>
    The annual state of public education address is this week... Today, the Guam Department of Education reported its graduation rate has increased by three percent over the past year. That's also a 13 percent increase from six years ago. DOE also reached and exceeded the State Strategic Plan graduation rate goal for 2020. Now, along with the increase, officials confirm the dropout rate at GDOE has seen a downward trend over the past four years. School officials say they've since implem...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly