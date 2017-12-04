Man charged with criminal sexual conduct.

He is accused of groping a co-worker multiple times...

28 year old Joel Satur is charged with three counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents state, he allegedly made sexual comments to the victim before putting his hands on her breasts. Later that day, he's alleged to have confronted the victim in a stairwell, pressed her up against the way then kissing her while rubbing her genital. The next day, he approached her from behind and allegedly hugged her tight, while again pressing his hand on her genital area.

The victim also gave police text messages that the suspect sent to her apologizing for his actions.