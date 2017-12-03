Christmas comes early for 11 year old boy diagnosed with lupus - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Christmas comes early for 11 year old boy diagnosed with lupus

Posted: Updated:

Ayedan-Jaed Hunt was joined by family and others during the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Sheraton on Friday. The hotel has partnered with Make-A-Wish foundation for the past five years and dedicated this year's ceremony to Ayedan. He was gifted a one night stay in their presidential suite.

Over the summer, Ayedan was granted his wish to take his family on vacation to Los Angeles, as he wanted to show his brothers where he gets his treatments among other things the city has to offer.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Man found dead at Pagat

    Man found dead at Pagat

    The Guam Police Department is conducting an investigation after GFD rescue units found a man dead in the Pagat Mangilao area early this morning. Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says 911 received a report just before 4 o'clock in the morning about a man in his 50's who was lost while crab hunting with his friend. Rescue Units 1 and 2 responded and found him dead about an hour later. 

    More >>

    The Guam Police Department is conducting an investigation after GFD rescue units found a man dead in the Pagat Mangilao area early this morning. Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf says 911 received a report just before 4 o'clock in the morning about a man in his 50's who was lost while crab hunting with his friend. Rescue Units 1 and 2 responded and found him dead about an hour later. 

    More >>

  • Attorney for Smith & Wong cries foul on government

    Attorney for Smith & Wong cries foul on government

    Defense for attorney Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong are calling out the government for "prosecutorial misconduct." In their most recent filling requesting for oral argument, defense alleges the government deliberately caused a mistrial in order to have Smith's attorney, David Lujan, disqualified. As reported, Smith was former legal counsel for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. He's alleged to have had rental units under the federal program and concealed...More >>
    Defense for attorney Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong are calling out the government for "prosecutorial misconduct." In their most recent filling requesting for oral argument, defense alleges the government deliberately caused a mistrial in order to have Smith's attorney, David Lujan, disqualified. As reported, Smith was former legal counsel for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. He's alleged to have had rental units under the federal program and concealed...More >>

  • DOE's graduation rate increases by 3% over past year

    DOE's graduation rate increases by 3% over past year

    The annual state of public education address is this week... Today, the Guam Department of Education reported its graduation rate has increased by three percent over the past year. That's also a 13 percent increase from six years ago. DOE also reached and exceeded the State Strategic Plan graduation rate goal for 2020. Now, along with the increase, officials confirm the dropout rate at GDOE has seen a downward trend over the past four years. School officials say they've since implem...More >>
    The annual state of public education address is this week... Today, the Guam Department of Education reported its graduation rate has increased by three percent over the past year. That's also a 13 percent increase from six years ago. DOE also reached and exceeded the State Strategic Plan graduation rate goal for 2020. Now, along with the increase, officials confirm the dropout rate at GDOE has seen a downward trend over the past four years. School officials say they've since implem...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly