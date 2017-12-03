Police arrest two after northern searches for drugs

A couple of search warrants executed up north leads to two people being placed under arrest.

31-year-old Anthony John Palacios and 28-year-old Dray Jude Lujan were busted on drug charges. Both were picked up following search drug raid at two homes in Yigo on November 30th. On Palacios, police found a half gram of crystal meth inside a fanny pack he was wearing, and several glass pipes inside his room. As for Lujan, police found small plastic baggies some of which contained crystal meth and drug residue. Both face charges of possession of a scheduled two controlled substance.