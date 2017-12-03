Simon Arriola arrested for trespassing, harassment

A rude awakening for one Barrigada woman, as she caught a man trying to get into her home. Now, that man is under arrest.

34 year old Simon Arriola is charged with attempted criminal trespass, criminal trespass and harassment.

The victim awoke early Friday morning after hearing someone trying to open her bedroom window. She told the suspect to leave, but he refused.

Police, however, showed up before he was able to get inside.

He told authorities he was trying to enter the home because, "there was a girl whose finger was stuck."

The suspect claimed an elderly woman at the home told him to wait outside, but he was never given permission to go inside.