Chief judge extends deadline for solid waste system control

It seems it's going to be at least more six months before GovGuam could be given control of the island's solid waste system.

District court chief judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood issued her order late Friday extending the December 31st timeline to summer 2018. The transition was scheduled by the court to occur at the end of this year, but that's no longer the case. The court recently expressing uncertainty over whether the receivership should be terminated, and handed over from GBB to the Guam Solid Waste Authority... One issue- the Post-Closure Plan for the Ordot facility has not yet been approved because the proposed plan needs to be updated to address the mitigation of residual methane gas in the soil. At last week's hearing, the feds stated the Receiver and its contractors are working to determine the nature and extent of the problem so that an appropriate remedial plan can be implemented. They admit will take several months for the Receiver to get the data it needs. The new transition date is June 30th, 2018.