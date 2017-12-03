Man faces charge after fleeing accident

He was nowhere to be found when police responded to a serious crash in Dededo last week. Now, that man faces criminal charges.

Diego Lucas is charged with four counts of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injuries.

It happened on November 27th along route 3 near the former South Finegayan Housing.

The driver of the Toyota Camry told police he lost control of the car causing it to roll. It then crashed into a Corolla causing that car to slam into a concrete pole.

The suspect says after the crash, he took off on foot into a jungle area before walking to a relative's home. Four people inside the Corolla, including three women and a minor, were injured and rushed to the hospital. They are said to be doing ok.