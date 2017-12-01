Hundreds from Japan on Guam for major event

The Trump administration is urging all countries to cut ties with North Korea after its newest missile test. Video released overnight shows Wednesday's launch of that intercontinental ballistic missile that experts say is capable of striking anywhere in the United States. During an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council US Ambassador Nikki Haley issued a stark warning saying, "if war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed."

The latest launch once again bringing back fear for some after a direct threat was made towards the territory in August.

KUAM News profiles an effort underway not just to showcase the island, but provide added relief to those wanting to visit Guam.

Concerns loom over the August threat North Korea made against Guam. The impact no doubt hit hard on our tourism industry. Kazuki Hattori with Meitetsu World Travel Inc. said, "He received some questions from customers and also if it's really safe...and also some groups already canceled because of NK issue."

This is Kazaki Hattori's first visit to the island. We spoke with him and others visiting via a Japanese translator, who expressed, "He's works for a travel agency out of Japan, and is all too familiar with the lingering fear the threat from North Korea has placed on the island."

Though his first hand experience here has him thinking differently, and he along with his colleagues plan to share with his customers and others back home this message. "He's telling them nowhere is completely safe at that point he can say Guam is safe. If he can say Guam is not safe then also Japan is not safe," the interpreter said.

"Although there is still NK issue, he can tell that Guam is completely the resort destination and people can enjoy."

The group that includes about 400 travel agency partners and media from Japan is here for the Guam Mega Familiarization Tour Trade Show held at the Dusit Thani in Tumon today. Guam Visitor's Bureau president, Nate Denight says this is the biggest fam tour in island history, adding, "The best way to show people that Guam is safe, protected and a great place to visit to bring them here."

And the best way include showcasing the best of Guam. "We have over 70 of our local partners here. Everything from hotels, restaurants, optional tours and events and products and services so they are really enjoying it and getting to interact," he said.

Hiroshi Horiyama said, "Very good, very nice," with Kae Tsuchida echoing the sentiment by saying, "It was very good experience to talk with them and learn about Guam and so far she's enjoying very much."

Again, Guam Homeland security has said there is no immediate threat to the island. After this latest missile launch, North Korea declared that it has completed its nuclear weapons program. State media reports that Kim Jong Un said it was such an important milestone, it should be recorded in the history of the country.