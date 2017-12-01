Reported afternoon riot at Linda's Cafe was over a girl

Guam police responded to an apparent riot or fight at Linda's Cafe in East Agana midday today.

One eye witness reported seeing multiple people fighting and at least one person with a knife.

That witness also saying it seemed they were fighting over a girl.

But, by the time authorities showed up to the scene, those involved had already taken off.

Police are now trying to track down the person who called in the incident.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call GPD or Guam Crimestoppers at 477- HELP.