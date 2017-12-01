7-year-old author writes book about flying proa - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

7-year-old author writes book about flying proa

Posted: Updated:

He's only 7 years old, and already a published author, going on adventures in Flying Proas. Kiko and Aunite Lo are local children book authors whose first book tells the story of Ancient Chamorros.

Kiko is a young Chamorro boy with a passion for storytelling, as he said to KUAM News via Skype, "Hafa Adai, guahu si Kiko, I'm sorry that I can't be there with all of you today, please listen to my story that Auntie Lo is going to be reading to you."

Recently, Laura Sauder, or Auntie Lo, launched Kiko's Adventure on the Magic Flying Proa at the Guam Museum. Kiko sits on the porch steps of the family home in Hagatna wondering about the taotaomona. "It's a small village," he described.

Auntie Lo said, "You know, Kiko doesn't live here, but he loves Guam. He loves being a Chamorro boy." She says the story was born, after Kiko visited the cemetery at Gotna. "He was as much of the storytelling as I was, so I asked him, 'You know what, Kiko? Do you want to coauthor the book with me?' And so we became author partners."

In fact, Auntie Lo says Kiko is one of the youngest published authors in the United States, and as he grows older he continues to write. "Kiko and I are already on our second volume he wants us to write a chapter book," she explained. "We're exploring other places on Guam and icons, like Kepua and Gadao, children don't know about how they are and who they represent," she said with a smile.

Stories that Auntie Lo says should be told and retold to all generations.

