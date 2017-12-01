Guam's Manny Crisostomo exhibits photo book

There's a new exhibit that opened up just this month featuring the work of Guam's own Manny Crisostomo. The Pulitzer Prize Award-winning photographer is celebrating a quarter of century since publishing his book which showcases the island and the people.

It's with each click from his camera. Crisostomo reveals how he sees the world. This year, he's celebrating 25 years since his book, I Kustumbren Chamoru, was first published.

"I published this book called Ikustubren I Chamoru and what I did was I came back and took a sabbatical from my work in Detroit after winning the Pulitzer Prize and spend a year documenting the island 0034 This book is like my homage to the Chamorro people and to the indigenous people on the island and it shows the spirit and the resilience, the culture and the thing we call I kustumbren Chamoru," he shared.

Crisostomo recently spoke with the Rotary Club of Guam about it. Now, he's taking the images from those very pages and putting them on display this month only for all to enjoy. "We have over 50 images that people can look at and we have a lot of the words written by several of the writers of the book itself," he said.

He says some of those even featured in the book have been invited to check out the display. "It's funny, because I would geek out cause I shot this all with film and now everything is sort of digital so first of all I had to find the negatives and then I had to scan it and as I was scanning it, it brought back all those memories," he said.

Crisostomo says he's had others approach him telling him that his images have sparked their interest in photography. "It inspires me and I am looking for a way to come back to do Legacy of Guam 2," he said.

As he celebrates this accomplishment, he also encourages the younger generations to get a glimpse of his work, adding, "If there is other young people that come and get inspired and help document Guam and show Guam through our eyes, all the better."

You can see Crisostomo's work, which was done two and half decades ago, now on display at the Nissan infinity art gallery showroom in Upper Tumon. It's free and will run through December 15.

Crisostomo will also be selling copies of his images to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Make A Wish Foundation.