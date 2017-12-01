Voyager shares experiencing sailing aboard Hokule'a

A voyage around the World - Dr. Neal Palafox presented at the UOG College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, to discuss his sailing experience on the Hokule'a. The double-hulled Polynesian canoe just returned to Hawaii from a three-year-long global voyage.

"I want to celebrate that there's many other current groups now that are trying to bring the navigational science with traditional cultural science of building canoes and sails back into their culture," he shared.

Dr. Palafox is proud to have been part of the voyage's effort to preserve and promote Pacific culture.