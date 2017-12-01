WANTED: Ronnie Sanchez for multiple burglaries, drugs, home invasion

A 27-year-old man is wanted by police for multiple burglary, home invasion, and narcotic cases.

Ronnie Quinata Sanchez was last seen in October in the Yigo area.

When police executed a search warrant on his Chalan La Chance home, he reportedly fled on foot.

Anyone caught hindering his apprehension could face criminal charges.

He's known to frequent areas up north as well as gamerooms.

If you encounter Sanchez, you are urged to avoid contact with him, as he may be armed, and call authorities immediately.

The number to call is 475-8615 or 477-HELP.