Annual downtown Christmas display will bring joy to one and all

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And nowhere will that be more evident than at "Christmas Dream," a magical Christmas exhibit by Sanctuary and the Agana Shopping Center which opens Friday evening.

Sanctuary Executive Director Therese Arriola says it's a free event for the entire family, saying, "We have everything from fairies for little girls, whimsical train section, dancing Santa, life-sized nutcrackers, a wonderful, wonderful very different water Christmas display, and it's just a very, I think all ages will enjoy this, and so I'm very excited, sanctuary is very excited."

Arriola thanks the exhibit sponsors for helping to make it possible. Christmas dream will be open every night from 6pm-9pm. It will be open every day from December first through January fifth, except for Christmas eve and Christmas Day.