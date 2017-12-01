College students awarded scholarships from FHB, Guam Business

It's the gift of education...

On Friday, First Hawaiian Bank and the Guam Business Magazine awarded close to 13-thousand dollars in scholarships to four exceptional college students.

Amery Madeloso, Flori-Anne Dela Cruz, and Venisha Schunter are students at the University of Guam while Helen Garcia attends the Guam Community College.

The scholarship money is raised through the annual Businesswoman of the Year Gala, which also recognizes women in the business community.