Rev & Tax opens new Agana satellite office - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Rev & Tax opens new Agana satellite office

Posted: Updated:

In a bid to ease the long wait times for driver's license renewals, Rev & Tax has opened a new satellite office in Agana. So are the lines are moving any faster?

We've all been there...in line at the DMV. The often frustrating wait times are certainly not unique to Guam, it gets joked about all the time in the movies and television. But Rev and Tax for one, isn't taking the complaints lightly. It's opened a new space at the Agana shopping center specifically for driver's license applications and renewals.

Supervisor Tony Ooka said, "It's a long time coming. I think this will really reduce the line up at the Barrigada main office. And I'm very hopeful that the southern and central people will utilize this satellite office, and hopefully the northern and central will utilize the Barrigada main office. It's better than waiting four hours five hours up there. So this was a good idea? Good idea."

"I just walked in there, pulled my number they go okay I'm ready to help you, I barely filled out my application," said a resident. "I'm being processed already. Last time I waited my six hours, that was like three months ago, so this is really awesome."

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 5:00. Customers are reminded though, Drivers license business only please.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Reported afternoon riot at Linda's Cafe was over a girl

    Reported afternoon riot at Linda's Cafe was over a girl

    Courtesy: Google MapsCourtesy: Google Maps
    Guam police responded to an apparent riot or fight at Linda's Cafe in East Agana midday today. One eye witness reported seeing multiple people fighting and at least one person with a knife. That witness also saying it seemed they were fighting over a girl. But, by the time authorities showed up to the scene, those involved had already taken off. Police are now trying to track down the person who called in the incident. Anyone with information that could help is asked to call GPD ...More >>
    Guam police responded to an apparent riot or fight at Linda's Cafe in East Agana midday today. One eye witness reported seeing multiple people fighting and at least one person with a knife. That witness also saying it seemed they were fighting over a girl. But, by the time authorities showed up to the scene, those involved had already taken off. Police are now trying to track down the person who called in the incident. Anyone with information that could help is asked to call GPD ...More >>

  • Voyager shares experiencing sailing aboard Hokule'a

    Voyager shares experiencing sailing aboard Hokule'a

    A voyage around the World - Dr. Neal Palafox presented at the UOG College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, to discuss his sailing experience on the Hokule'a. The double-hulled Polynesian canoe just returned to Hawaii from a three-year-long global voyage. "I want to celebrate that there's many other current groups now that are trying to bring the navigational science with traditional cultural science of building canoes and sails back into their culture," he shared. Dr. ...More >>
    A voyage around the World - Dr. Neal Palafox presented at the UOG College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, to discuss his sailing experience on the Hokule'a. The double-hulled Polynesian canoe just returned to Hawaii from a three-year-long global voyage. "I want to celebrate that there's many other current groups now that are trying to bring the navigational science with traditional cultural science of building canoes and sails back into their culture," he shared. Dr. ...More >>

  • WANTED: Ronnie Sanchez for multiple burglaries, drugs, home invasion

    WANTED: Ronnie Sanchez for multiple burglaries, drugs, home invasion

    A 27-year-old man is wanted by police for multiple burglary, home invasion, and narcotic cases. Ronnie Quinata Sanchez was last seen in October in the Yigo area. When police executed a search warrant on his Chalan La Chance home, he reportedly fled on foot. Anyone caught hindering his apprehension could face criminal charges. He's known to frequent areas up north as well as gamerooms. If you encounter Sanchez, you are urged to avoid contact with him, as he may be armed, and call ...More >>
    A 27-year-old man is wanted by police for multiple burglary, home invasion, and narcotic cases. Ronnie Quinata Sanchez was last seen in October in the Yigo area. When police executed a search warrant on his Chalan La Chance home, he reportedly fled on foot. Anyone caught hindering his apprehension could face criminal charges. He's known to frequent areas up north as well as gamerooms. If you encounter Sanchez, you are urged to avoid contact with him, as he may be armed, and call ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly