Rev & Tax opens new Agana satellite office

In a bid to ease the long wait times for driver's license renewals, Rev & Tax has opened a new satellite office in Agana. So are the lines are moving any faster?

We've all been there...in line at the DMV. The often frustrating wait times are certainly not unique to Guam, it gets joked about all the time in the movies and television. But Rev and Tax for one, isn't taking the complaints lightly. It's opened a new space at the Agana shopping center specifically for driver's license applications and renewals.

Supervisor Tony Ooka said, "It's a long time coming. I think this will really reduce the line up at the Barrigada main office. And I'm very hopeful that the southern and central people will utilize this satellite office, and hopefully the northern and central will utilize the Barrigada main office. It's better than waiting four hours five hours up there. So this was a good idea? Good idea."

"I just walked in there, pulled my number they go okay I'm ready to help you, I barely filled out my application," said a resident. "I'm being processed already. Last time I waited my six hours, that was like three months ago, so this is really awesome."

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 5:00. Customers are reminded though, Drivers license business only please.