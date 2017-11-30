Tenorio trial set for May 8 2018

Jury selection and trial for Charissa Tenorio has been set for May 8, 2018.



Tenorio, who is indirectly involved in the prison contraband scheme, faces charges of intimidation of a witness by extortion, witness tempering, and harassment.



Tenorio, who was not present at Friday's hearing, was excused with a doctor's note.



Her attorney Jacque Terlaje appeared on her behalf.



As reported, Tenorio is alleged to have threatened to kill an apparent witness in DepCor's efforts to crack down on prison contraband.



A follow up hearing is set for January 26.