Another victim of clergy sex abuse files his lawsuit in the District Court of Guam late this afternoon.

Only identified by his initials, B.G., the 58-year-old former Guam resident alleges he was sexually molested and raped by Father Louis Brouillard, who was scout master for the Boy Scouts.

B.G. alleges the priest paid the boys $1 every time they went on naked swimming trips and that on one occasion, the priest raped him.

He's suing for $10 million.