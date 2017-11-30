Debate in Day 4 for port bond bill

Debate continued Thursday on a bill to float a $72 million bond for the Port Authority.

Senators combed through the measure for a fourth day in a row. The Port is borrowing the money for facility improvements including the renovation of hotel wharf, and the construction of a new administration building. According to a GEDA estimate, debt service would be about $6 million a year, and will come from port revenues.

Before discussion began, Chairman senator Frank Aguon Jr. announced that per legal counsel's advice, Wednesday's supreme court decision would apply to any action on the measure. The High court ruled that passage of a bill only requires a majority vote of members present.