Guam business leaders share thoughts on workplace behavior

It's been the talk for quite some time now...sexual assault and harassment. From the church to Hollywood to high profile media personalities. The latest allegations surround the NBC's Today Show host Matt Lauer who has been fired from the network after allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace.

KUAM News spoke with a couple of people in the local business community to find out what they do to stay proactive.

Steve Kasperbauer, Alupang Beach Club President, said, "These are high profile people and a lot of attention, but I think Guam has a lot of education out here. It's just a matter if people are paying attention to it."

But, many are now paying attention after the recent headlines and talking prevention. Kasperbauer's company has these policies in place when it comes to such inappropriate action, as he said, "We do training so in the orientation and personal training we have an outside HR consultant that comes in and trains our employees on the different types of conducts that are acceptable or not acceptable in the professional workplace."

Brad Kloppenberg, Vice President of Operations with Kloppenberg Enterprises, added, "It hasn't really been an issue, but it's something you are always aware of and it is part of our training that we've done several sexual harassment trainings throughout the year, so it's just something you got to be aware of and look out for and take action if something does arise."

The same goes for the workers at Kloppenberg's company, as he says they too are proactive. "The biggest thing is to not ignore it. Anybody can say anything. That doesn't always mean that exactly what happened but you can't ignore that. Go through the steps and make sure you take a look at what may have occurred," he shared.

As for GovGuam workers, the administration says complaints such as sexual harassment can be reported to their department's HR or EEO official. Those at the executive branch can make a report of an incident to the EEO at the Department of Administration.

We also want our viewers to know that we here at KUAM also have policies in place when it comes to sexual and other unlawful harassment. Anyone caught doing such is "subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment."