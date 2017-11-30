UOG presenting holiday concert

Christmas is the season of giving, and many young musicians are giving the gift of music. Joshua Cabrera, a music major at the University of Guam is excited for this weekend's concert.

"The concert is entitled The Gift of Music," he explained. "We will be performing some a capella, pop, some jazz, Christmas songs, and some traditional songs."

The music starts at 7:30 pm on Friday December 1st, and Saturday December 2nd at the UOG Theater.

In addition to singing, there will be a special guest appearance by Olaf and Santa. Tickets will be $5 at the door, and children under four are free.